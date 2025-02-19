Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $351,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

