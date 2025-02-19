Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $357.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.73 and a 200-day moving average of $332.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

