Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 19,180 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 433,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 275,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 42,849 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

