Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

