Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,911 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,162,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,903,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,324,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $336.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $336.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

