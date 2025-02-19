Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $3,954,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 149,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,115,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 82,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,798,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

