Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $381.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $284.84 and a 52-week high of $402.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

