Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,347 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $671.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $608.24 and a 200-day moving average of $555.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.85 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.