Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 36,470 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,470 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.