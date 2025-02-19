ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.2 days.
NYSE:ATS opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.13. ATS has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.
ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATS will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
