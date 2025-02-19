ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.2 days.

ATS Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ATS opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.13. ATS has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATS will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATS by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425,613 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ATS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,449,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,212,000 after purchasing an additional 341,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,229,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,365 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its stake in ATS by 4,285.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 2,486,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ATS by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

