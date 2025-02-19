AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $200,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

