B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $4.16. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 98,609 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

