B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $4.16. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 98,609 shares traded.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.