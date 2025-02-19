B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Anterix

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Anterix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.87. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Anterix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Fleischhauer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $119,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,665. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

