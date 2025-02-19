BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. BAB had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 15.28%.

BAB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.03.

BAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from BAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is 57.15%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

