Baiju Bhatt Sells 522,180 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,028,524.44.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,604,180.22.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $4,113,503.82.

On Friday, January 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $9,230,398.65.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82.

Shares of HOOD traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 42,200,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,908,814. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

