Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 94,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

