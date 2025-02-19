Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys Shares of 1,515 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $277.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $233.42 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

