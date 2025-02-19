Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys Shares of 2,925 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.88 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

