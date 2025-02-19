Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.94.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. The trade was a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total value of $6,881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,786.76. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $97,842,603 over the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $264.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.21. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

