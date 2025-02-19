Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
