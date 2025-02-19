Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases Shares of 4,890 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $3,205,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE J opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

