Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $838,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NEE stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

