Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Baozun Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Baozun by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 729,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 44,379.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

