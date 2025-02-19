Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 209371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
Barings BDC Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC
In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 8,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,509.73. The trade was a 20.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Barings BDC
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
