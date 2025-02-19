Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 209371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 8,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,509.73. The trade was a 20.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Barings BDC Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,084,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 83,408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 79,994 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,542,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $8,891,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.