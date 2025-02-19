BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €9.03 ($9.41) and last traded at €8.94 ($9.31). Approximately 30,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.87 ($9.24).
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,613.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.71.
About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.
