Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 16,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FIVA opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $122.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

