Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 56,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 658,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,548,000 after acquiring an additional 84,192 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 511.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,233 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLT opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

