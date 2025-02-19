Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EFA opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

