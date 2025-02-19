Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.44%. Bel Fuse updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

