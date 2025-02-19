Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.44%. Bel Fuse updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of BELFA stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
About Bel Fuse
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bel Fuse
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Buffett Just Dumped His S&P 500 Holdings—What It Means for You
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- General Motors: Can It Survive Tariffs and Loss of EV Mandates?
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.