Best Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – February 18th

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Canopy Growth are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products. These stocks can be influenced by various factors, including changes in legislation, market demand, and industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 55,834,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,725,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.07. Tilray has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. 230,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,446,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $223.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

