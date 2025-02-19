Best Metaverse Stocks To Research – February 16th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Xiao-I, NIP Group, and Global Mofy Metaverse are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are investments in companies that are positioned to benefit from the growth and development of the metaverse, a collective virtual shared space that is created by the convergence of virtual and physical reality. These stocks may include companies involved in virtual reality technology, augmented reality, gaming, digital currencies, online social platforms, and other technologies that support the infrastructure of the metaverse. Investors look to these stocks for the potential to capitalize on the ever-expanding digital economy and the opportunities presented by the metaverse’s immersive and interactive experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.85. The stock had a trading volume of 194,776,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $242.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.28. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.28. The company had a trading volume of 473,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,014. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $243.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.67 and its 200 day moving average is $210.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 147,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

NASDAQ AIXI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,891. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIXI

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NASDAQ NIPG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.02. 240,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. NIP Group has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Shares of GMM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 99,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,921. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Further Reading