Best Retail Stocks To Follow Now – February 19th

Tesla, Microsoft, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,415,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,832,508. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.80, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,966,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $385.58 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.63. 17,620,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,762,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

