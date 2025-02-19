Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,190,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 33,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 51.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

In other news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $1,173,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,288 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,330. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 11.0 %

About Beyond Meat

Shares of BYND opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

