Bfsg LLC Decreases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 54,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 39,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,850.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

