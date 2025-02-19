Bfsg LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $263.21 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $271.41. The company has a market cap of $300.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.