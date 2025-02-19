Bfsg LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 571,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

