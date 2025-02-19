Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.10.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

