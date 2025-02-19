Bfsg LLC Sells 360 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,043,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after acquiring an additional 168,278 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 688,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 63,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

