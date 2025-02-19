BHP Group’s (BHP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.97) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,685.71 ($33.88).
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP Group Company Profile
We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.
A resources mix for today and for the future.
Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.
