BHP Group’s (BHP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.97) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,685.71 ($33.88).

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of LON BHP traded down GBX 31 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,034 ($25.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,686. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,927.50 ($24.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.72 ($32.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,007.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,078.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

