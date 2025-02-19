Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after buying an additional 214,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the period. Finally, Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,609,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.