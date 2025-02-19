Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

