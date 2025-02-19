Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

