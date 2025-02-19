Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after acquiring an additional 579,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after acquiring an additional 455,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV stock opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $151.76 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.