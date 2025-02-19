Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after acquiring an additional 579,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after acquiring an additional 455,195 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
VTV stock opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $151.76 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.52.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
