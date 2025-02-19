Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 9.6 %

BATS IEFA opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

