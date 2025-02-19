BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $127,167.46 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000598 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

