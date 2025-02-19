BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $336.48 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $824.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

