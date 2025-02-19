BKV (BKV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect BKV to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $183.77 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BKV Stock Performance

Shares of BKV stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82. BKV has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKV. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BKV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

