Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) Shares Sold by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,933 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 650,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 218,299 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 181,076 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 128,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

BALI stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.