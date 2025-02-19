Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.178 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGB opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

