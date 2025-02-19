Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Shares of OBDC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 3,147,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,171. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

